From the archives of the Hindustan Times: October 16

chronicles

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:37 IST

Gandhiji unfolds his plan of action (1940)

Shri Vinoba Bhave, who has been doing village uplift work in Paunar, near Wardha, has been chosen by Mahatma Gandhi to commence direct action, which, for the time being, will be confined to himself, announces Gandhiji in a statement revealing his plan of action.

Gandhiji adds : “This will perhaps be the last civil disobedience struggle which I shall have conducted. Naturally I would want it to be as flawless as it can be. Moreover, the Congress has declared that it will avoid all avoidable embarrassment to the Government consistently with its own existence. For that reason too, I had to strive to produce the highest quality irrespective of quantity.”

“Gandhiji concludes: “I do not wish to offer civil resistance myself for the very good reason that my imprisonment is likely to cause greater embarrassment to the authorities than anything else the Congress can do. I want also to remain outside to cope with any contingency that may arise.

“Mahatma Gandhi has issued the following statement to the Press-

I have had three days’ discussion with the Working Committee. During it, I unfolded my plan of civil disobedience in so tar as I was able to envisage it. Although I have sole charge of the campaign, I could not think of taking the first step without consultation with the members of the Working Committee. In non-violent action one has to carry the co-workers with one, through the mind and the heart. There is no other way to enforce discipline or obedience to instructions. I must admit that it was not plain sailing for me. There was stubborn dissent from two members. I tried hard to carry conviction to them, but I fear I failed. They will, however, yield obedience so far as it is possible for them for the sake of discipline. The difference of opinion solely centred round the Quantity of civil disobedience and the restrictions with which it was hedged.

I disclose this part of the discussion to show that my plan will fall short of the expectations of those whom the dissenters represent. I would simply say to them, “Wait patiently and see what happens. Carry out instructions to the best of your ability. Do nothing to thwart the plan. If your reason rebels against it, you will serve the cause by seceding and educating the people along your own lines. That would be straight, brave and stimulating in that the people will learn to appraise the value of different methods. You will cause confusion by preaching from the Congress Platform anything contrary to the official Programme especially when the whole organization becomes like an army. It matters little whether one Person offers civil disobedience or many. The rest have to render such support as they may be called upon to do.”

Churchill awarded Nobel Prize (1953)

Stockholm- Sir Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister, was today (October 15) awarded this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature.

The Swedish Academy officially announced the award in formal session this afternoon.

Hopes were expressed here that the British Prime Minister would be able to come to Stockholm on December 10 to receive the prize at the hands of King Gustaf Adolf.

It consists of an illuminated scroll, a gold medal weighing ten ounces and a money prize, payable in sterling, of 1,75,292 Swedish crowns (about £12,390).

Sir Winston is the author of more than 30 books, including collections of his speeches, which are masterpieces of idiomatic English.

His books range from an early novel through biography, autobiography, travel, memoirs and great works on contemporary history.

Tele links with Pak restored (1974)

New Delhi- As many as 208 telephone calls were booked from India to Pakistan today (October 15), the first day of the resumption of telecommunication link between the two countries after a break of nearly three years.

From Pakistan, 14 calls were received in India during the day.

The first call to Karachi was made by a subscriber in Delhi at 1-45 a.m., while the first call from Pakistan was received at Madras. Along with the tele link, surface postal service also commenced today.

A total of 597 ordinary letters and five registered letters were received by the postal authorities to be sent to Pakistan. These are being sent to Amritsar by the Flying Mail tomorrow.

The postal bag will be taken to the Wagah border on Thursday and exchanged at 11 a.m.

In view of the heavy rush to book telephone calls, the authorities are providing more circuits.

During the day, the number of telegrams booked to various destinations in Pakistan was 116, while 32 telegrams were received in India from Pakistan. Only ordinary telegrams could be booked under the agreement signed in Islamabad last month.

In 1968-69, as many as 24,573 effective telephone calls were put through to various places in Pakistan from India. Their number declined to 17,775 in 1970-71.

The number of effective telephone calls to India from the Pakistani side in 1968-69 was 32,088 and it went down to 24,642 in 1970-71.

The postal rates for letters and articles sent to Pakistan have also been announced.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 14:37 IST