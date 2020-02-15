e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 1 held for uploading child porn clip in Mumbai; six more FIRs registered

1 held for uploading child porn clip in Mumbai; six more FIRs registered

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old vegetable vendor was arrested from Sakinaka by the Mumbai cyber police on Friday for allegedly uploading a pornographic clip of a child on a social media platform in 2019.

Six more FIRs have been registered against a few other accused for uploading pornographic videos of children. Deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai cyber police, Vishal Thakur, confirmed the arrest and said, “This year we have received information from the National Crime Records Bureau on 619 instances in Mumbai wherein content related to child pornography, rape, gang rape has been uploaded on social media. We have suo motu registered seven FIRs in this regard and nabbed one person.”

The arrested accused, Hridayprasad Goraknath Patel, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided with his wife in Sakinaka. “Patel uploaded obscene content on Facebook two-three times after which his account was blocked. But with the help of an acquaintance, he made a new profile and uploaded child porn. The clip is not from India,” said a cyber police officer.

Patel was arrested under section 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act. The police are taking legal opinion to find out if sections of the IPC and POCSO Act can be applied to the cases. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the US tracks such obscene content. It informed NCRB about 25,000 tiplines regarding child porn and other obscene content. Of these, 1,680 tiplines are from Maharashtra, including a maximum of 619 from Mumbai.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities