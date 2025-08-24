Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
1 km auto ride in rain costs 425 in Bengaluru: Viral post highlights commute woes

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:00 pm IST

A viral post highlighted Bengaluru's transport issues, showcasing an Uber auto fare surge during rain. 

A viral social media post has once again brought Bengaluru’s persistent infrastructure issues and unreliable transport systems into sharp focus. The post, shared widely on Sunday, highlights an incident where an Uber auto fare for a 1-kilometre ride surged to an exorbitant rate during a spell of rain. The user claimed their friend, shocked by the pricing, chose to walk with an umbrella rather than pay the fare.

Bengaluru commute woes: Many residents relate to the city's poor infrastructure and high ride-hailing costs. (Representational image)
The incident has struck a chord with many Bengalureans, who are no strangers to the combination of heavy rain, traffic gridlock and sky-high ride-hailing fares. With pothole-ridden roads, poor drainage and ongoing but delayed construction projects - particularly in tech corridors and residential hubs - the city’s infrastructure often crumbles under even moderate rain.

“Perfect time to buy a auto,” a user said, to which replies included: “or an umbrella,” “and a boat,” “and a raincoat,” “And swimming lessons.”

“maybe a submarine to escape the traffic,” another reply stated.

“Taxi rides in Germany in a Benz are priced similarly for these distances,” a user said.

“I was in bangalore last week and experienced this horror. May you guys get better public transport because this is ridiculous,” another comment said.

Several residents maintained that in a city where public transport is inconsistent and walking through flooded or potholed roads is unsafe, surge pricing during rains adds an extra burden on citizens.

