22-year-old new mom jumps into lake in Bengaluru's Lalbagh week after giving birth, dies: Report

Bengaluru witnessed a tragic incident on Saturday morning when a young mother, who had delivered a baby boy just a week earlier, was found dead in the Lalbagh lake. Suicide at Bengaluru's Lalbagh: Family members of the deceased woman had reported her missing after she slipped out of the hospital.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Jenisha Nath, originally from Nepal. She had moved to the city three years ago with her husband, Navnath Raj, who works as a security guard. Jenisha herself worked as a domestic help.

ALSO READ | 31-year-old Bengaluru woman falls off flyover in hit-and-run crash, dies: Report

According to the Siddapura police, a Lalbagh security guard spotted a body in the water around 6:30 am and immediately alerted authorities, The Hindu reported. It was later established that Jenisha had slipped out of Vani Vilas Hospital, where she had been admitted, at around 4 am. The hospital, which is situated near Victoria Hospital, is roughly three kilometres from Lalbagh.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man hires start-up service to chop vegetables, viral video sparks debate

Police investigations suggest that Jenisha entered the botanical garden between 5 and 5:30 am, when security personnel mistook her for an early morning visitor and let her in. Sadly, she is believed to have jumped into the lake soon after.

Family members had raised an alarm at the hospital when they realized Jenisha was missing and even attempted to lodge a complaint. They were later called to identify her at the mortuary.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru motorists rush to clear dues as 50 per cent rebate on traffic fines begins. ₹4.18 crore collected on the first day

Officers said the young mother had delivered her child on August 16. Soon after, the newborn was diagnosed with a liver problem that required treatment, leaving Jenisha visibly distressed. Officials suspect she may have been struggling with post-partum depression at the time of taking the extreme step.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by Siddapura police, and further inquiry is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)