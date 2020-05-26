10 digital X-ray machines to help Mumbai civic body detect virus in patients

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:18 IST

Following in the footsteps of China, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to examine suspected and asymptomatic Covid patients using X-ray machines. Ten digital X-ray machines have been installed at various jumbo centres to help in the early diagnosis of patients, especially asymptomatic ones. Health experts have welcomed the development.

Earlier this month, the civic body had installed an X-ray machine at the quarantine facility National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Dome in Worli, where 500 suspected patients are being screened for coronavirus every day. After receiving a positive response, the corporation has now decided to extend the facility at other jumbo quarantine centres such as the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon and the 1,000-bed facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “World-wide, X-ray and CT scans have helped in identifying patients even without symptoms. If this procedure becomes fruitful, then we will install X-ray machines in Dharavi and other slum areas for screening.”

Along with asymptomatic patients, X-ray machines can also help in identifying the presence of the virus in those patients whose swab tests have come negative but are carriers of the virus, said radiologists.

The radiology screening of the lungs can also help in distinguishing the Sars-Cov-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 and affects the lungs of patients – from other respiratory ailments.

“As we can’t run swab tests on asymptomatic patients, this process can help us in identifying more Covid patients,” Dr Hemang Deshmukh, dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, said.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Vikrant Shah said that China had adopted the policy for its patients.

“This technology can also help in controlling the false positive reporting of cases. BMC should have taken the step earlier. Other than swab tests, a physician can identify a Covid patient through X-rays and oxygen saturation level. So, this diagnosis system will course help in identifying patients earlier,” he said.