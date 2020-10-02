e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 10 staffers make off with mini-truck, other articles from ice-cream factory in Ludhiana, booked

10 staffers make off with mini-truck, other articles from ice-cream factory in Ludhiana, booked

Laptop, an LED screen, a fridge and a sealing machine were also stolen

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police are on the lookout for 10 employees, who allegedly stole a mini-truck and other valuables from an ice-cream factory in Katani Kalan village.

An FIR was lodged on Friday on the statement of Sarmukh Singh, resident of Shri Bhaini Sahib village and owner of the factory.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Singh, Vikas, Shellu, Jeetu, Bhola, Krishan Kant, Gaurav, Chhotu and Santosh – all residents of Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Anurag Tiwari of Shahpur Kurmel village, UP.

Sarmukh said he had not been visiting the factory since September 21 as he had fallen ill. When he went there on October 1, he realised a mini-truck, a laptop, an LED screen, a fridge, a sealing machine and some utensils were stolen from the factory.

“As his 10 employees were missing, he suspects they committed the theft. A case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. A hunt is on for their arrest,” said ASI Gurmukh Singh from the Koom Kalan police station.

top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In