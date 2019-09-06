100-year-old Thane Ganesh mandal celebrates tradition

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:18 IST

Simple decorations of cloth and paper greet you as you enter the 100-year-old Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal situated at Lokmanya Aali in Thane.

No loud Bollywood music nor heavy decoration.

The mandal, which started in 1920, is one of the oldest Ganpati mandal and continues to have environment-friendly celebrations and decorations.

This was the same year freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak visited Thane and addressed the people.

“We install an idol of clay. The idol’s height continues to be the same every year at 21 inches. There is hardly any fanfare. We welcome the idol with traditional dhol tasha. This is the essence of our during the 11-day celebrations and we are not changing it,” said Mayuresh Dev, chairman of Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Lokmanya Aali.

The idol is brought on a palkhi (palanquin) adorned with flowers and taken for visarjan in the same way.

Children perform lezhim while the idol is placed in the wooden temple that is being reused for the past 11 years now. Around 300 houses in the vicinity contribute for the celebrations every year.

“In the aarti, we sing in memory of Lokmanya Tilak as well. We do not force anyone to contribute for the celebrations. We ensure that what we contribute goies towards a noble cause,” said Dipesh Joglekar, secretary, Shree Ganeshutsav Mandal, Lokmanya Aali.

The visually impaired have created LED garland and lights that run on solar energy.

Every year, the mandal organises a blood donation camp, eye check-up, exhibition and sale of products made by cancer patients.

This year, the mandal will donate for the flood-affected people in Sangli and Kolhapur.

The younger generation take part with much enthusiasm and hope to carry it forward.

Harish Patil, 37, resident of Lokmanya Aali, said, “We actively participate in the celebrations. I have heard stories from my grandparents about the way the festival was celebrated. We aim at unity and harmony while celebrating the festival in a traditional way.”

