100 years of India at the Olympics… Deccan Gymkhana honours Punekar Olympians in memory of how it all began

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:41 IST

Pune India first took part in the Olympic Games, under British rule, in 1920, at the Antwerp Olympics in Belgium, which took place in August-September.

Revisiting the memories on the occasion of what is now the centenary year of India’s “Olympic Games debut”, the Pune District Amateur Athletic Association (PDAAA) and Deccan Gymkhana felicitated Olympians from the city at the Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday.

Rekha Bhide-Mundphan , hockey (Moscow Olympics, 1980), Manoj Pingale, boxing (Seoul Olympics, 1988) and Balkrishna Akotkar, runner (Tokyo Olympics, 1964) graced the occasion.

Recounting the events leading up to India’s participation at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, the PDAAA stated that it happened soon after the First World War.

It was industrialist Sir Dorabji Tata, who requested the governor of the time, Bombay Presidency’s Sir George Lloyd, to ensure permission for the athletes from London.

On November 8, 1919, the Indian Olympic Association was formed at the Deccan Gymkhana.

Sir Dorabji Tata was elected its first president.

A selection tournament was held from April 1-8 in Mumbai, and in Pune, from April 23-24.

“It was a great era when the Indians started to participate in the Olympics. In our time we on our own created a ground to practice. India today is on the right path of surging ahead as far as the Olympics go,” said Balakrishna Akotkar.

Rekha Bhide-Mundphan added, “I am thankful to PDAAA and Deccan Gymkhana for felicitating us and during the time of corona if given a chance I am ready to serve society in whatever way the government requires.”

Manoj Pingale, who runs his academy in Kondhwa, aims to produce an Olympic medallist from the city.

“I am training young boxers very hard and it is my dream to give the city one Olympian,” Pingale said.