e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 100 years of India at the Olympics… Deccan Gymkhana honours Punekar Olympians in memory of how it all began

100 years of India at the Olympics… Deccan Gymkhana honours Punekar Olympians in memory of how it all began

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:41 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune India first took part in the Olympic Games, under British rule, in 1920, at the Antwerp Olympics in Belgium, which took place in August-September.

Revisiting the memories on the occasion of what is now the centenary year of India’s “Olympic Games debut”, the Pune District Amateur Athletic Association (PDAAA) and Deccan Gymkhana felicitated Olympians from the city at the Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday.

Rekha Bhide-Mundphan , hockey (Moscow Olympics, 1980), Manoj Pingale, boxing (Seoul Olympics, 1988) and Balkrishna Akotkar, runner (Tokyo Olympics, 1964) graced the occasion.

Recounting the events leading up to India’s participation at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, the PDAAA stated that it happened soon after the First World War.

It was industrialist Sir Dorabji Tata, who requested the governor of the time, Bombay Presidency’s Sir George Lloyd, to ensure permission for the athletes from London.

On November 8, 1919, the Indian Olympic Association was formed at the Deccan Gymkhana.

Sir Dorabji Tata was elected its first president.

A selection tournament was held from April 1-8 in Mumbai, and in Pune, from April 23-24.

“It was a great era when the Indians started to participate in the Olympics. In our time we on our own created a ground to practice. India today is on the right path of surging ahead as far as the Olympics go,” said Balakrishna Akotkar.

Rekha Bhide-Mundphan added, “I am thankful to PDAAA and Deccan Gymkhana for felicitating us and during the time of corona if given a chance I am ready to serve society in whatever way the government requires.”

Manoj Pingale, who runs his academy in Kondhwa, aims to produce an Olympic medallist from the city.

“I am training young boxers very hard and it is my dream to give the city one Olympian,” Pingale said.

top news
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Forget what happened’: Sachin Pilot among audience, Ashok Gehlot hits reset
‘Forget what happened’: Sachin Pilot among audience, Ashok Gehlot hits reset
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In