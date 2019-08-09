e-paper
10mm rain cools down Ludhiana, more on cards

  Aug 09, 2019 19:54 IST
With the district witnessing 10mm rain on Friday, the maximum temperature dropped from Thursday’s 35 degrees to 30.6 degrees, three degrees below normal, much to the relief of residents.

As cool winds swept Ludhiana on Thursday night, the minimum temperature also decreased slightly from 27 degrees to 25.6 degrees on Friday, which is normal.

According to the weather department, the city’s outskirts saw more rain, compared to the inner areas.

Meanwhile, they have forecast generally cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain till August 15.

Prabhjyot Kaur, head, meteorology department, Punjab Agricultural University, said PAU recorded 2.4mm rain on Friday, while the areas near Samrala got more showers. She said the weather in the next couple of days will remain mostly cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rainfall.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:54 IST

