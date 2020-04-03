11 new Covid cases in Pune, four of which linked to Delhi jamaat

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:06 IST

Pune registered 11 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune district to 71. The Covid-19 positive count for Pune city, that is, under PMC is 57.

Of the 11, four are persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi.

This district administration claims these four persons were not on a list of 258 names shared by the Central government, of people from western Maharashtra who had attended the event.

The district administration still has to track 15 people on the list, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday.

No positive case has been reported yet in Solapur district.

Mhaisekar said: “As far as the tablighi cases are considered, of the 11 fresh cases, four are those who had attended the event. However, their names were not among the 258 shared by the central government. From among the 258 we are continuing to trace people and first contacts. Of the 258, 163 have been traced and quarantined, eight of whom have been found in the Pune divisions, and 72 are currently out of Maharashtra. Fifteen are yet to be traced as they have switched off their mobile phones and we are tracing their location from the last call details.”

The facts and figures

11 new cases in Pune

Since Thursday 8pm and Friday 5pm

Poona hospital – 1

Noble hospital – 1

Sassoon hospital – 3

Naidu hospital – 6

Total count in Pune district of Covid-19 positive cases – 71 (include 14 cases in PCMC)

Home quarantine/isolation

Home quarantine - 2,582 persons

Home isolation of 14 days completed - 2,489

Isolation facilities - 1,017

ICU beds - 350

Covid-19 count for Pune division – 101

57 - Pune

14 - Pimpri-Chinchwad

3 - Satara

25 - Sangli

2 - Kolhapur

Total number of samples tested at NIV – 1,748

Results negative - 1,376

Results positive – 71

Results awaited - 301