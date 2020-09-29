e-paper
Home / Cities / 12 Ludhiana traders held for gambling in Dugri park, ₹4.07 lakh recovered

12 Ludhiana traders held for gambling in Dugri park, ₹4.07 lakh recovered

The group was setting bets on card games when the police conducted a raid and arrested them red-handed.

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The anti-smuggling cell of Ludhiana police arrested 12 men for gambling in a park near Flower Chowk, Dugri, Phase 3, on Tuesday afternoon and recovered Rs 4.07 lakh in cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Model Town Extension, Arun Kumar of Durgapuri, Harinder Singh, alias Bhola, of New Kidwayi Nagar, Mahinder Kumar of New Janta Nagar, Sanjiv Gupta of Nanakpuri, Millar Ganj, Satpal Singh of Janakpuri, Kanwalpreet Singh of Kidwai Nagar, Naveen Kumar of Haibowal, Umesh Kumar of Model Town, Navtej Singh of Flower Chowk, Harish Kumar of Bajwa Nagar and Manjit Singh, alias Laddi, of New Amar Nagar.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, stated the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The group was setting bets on card games when the police conducted a raid and arrested them red-handed. All accused were small-time traders, he added.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered against the accused. They were later released on bail.

