13-year-old beaten up with a stick at coaching centre

Gurugram A 13-year-old boy from Panipat, who stayed in the hostel of a private coaching centre in Sector 46, was allegedly assaulted with a stick by two teachers of the centre last month. The boy was admitted to a hospital for two days for treatment and discharged on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the father’s boy filed a complaint on Thursday, three days after his son confided in him over the phone about the alleged assault.

The father said that his son was admitted to the centre in April, for which he had paid an advance of ₹47,000. “On July 29, my son called me to wish his sister on her birthday and told me over the phone that the woman, who runs the coaching centre, and her son had beaten him up over a trivial matter. He said that he was detained in a cabin for more than hour and beaten up. The following morning, I reached the centre and confronted them. They blamed my son for indiscipline,” the father said.

He said in the police complaint that he took his son to Civil Hospital for treatment and he was discharged on Thursday afternoon. “As per the medical report, he has 11 injuries and suffered bruises all over the body, including arms, legs and back. My son said that he was ‘punished’ as he had inadvertently pushed another student in the hostel,” he said.

Police said the woman and her son are yet to be arrested.

Madan Kumar, sub inspector (SHO), Sector 50 police station, confirmed that the boy had suffered 11 injuries, quoting the medico legal report (MLR), and that he was beaten up with a stick after another student at the hostel complained about the victim.

“We are conducting an investigation. The accused people are yet to be arrested,” the SI said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Sector 50 police station on Thursday, the police said.

