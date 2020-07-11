13-year-old girl burnt alive by neighbour in Kaithal

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:39 IST

A 13-year-old girl was burnt alive and her mother sustained burn injuries after a neighbour allegedly entered their house and set them afire in Kaithal city’s Arjun Nagar locality on Saturday, police said.

Police said the girl Tamanna was declared dead on arrival at the civil hospital. Her mother Bala Devi ,40, has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh. Her condition is stated to be critical.

In his police complaint, Tamanna’s father Ved Prakash alleged that the accused Subhash, who belongs to Tohana of Fatehabad district and lived in a rented accommodation in their colony, used to come to their house frequently. Subhash recently had an altercation with his wife, he said.

The complainant said the accused entered their house on Friday late night and set his wife and daughter on fire after pouring petrol on them.

Ved said that he tried to save them but could not contain the flames. He added that he has also sustained minor burn injuries as the fire engulfed the room.

Police officials have not denied the possibility of a family dispute as the reason behind the incident. They suspect that the accused had an illicit relationship with the woman.

Kaithal city police station in-charge Nanhi Devi said, “A case under Section 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Subhash. We are investigating to find the exact cause behind the incident. The accused will be arrested soon, Devi said.