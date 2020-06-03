e-paper
Home / Cities / 15- year-old boy among eight deaths reported in Pune

15- year-old boy among eight deaths reported in Pune

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:35 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Pune: The city reported 294 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 7,089.

Also, eight deaths were reported, putting the total number of fatalities in the city related to Covid-19 at 352.

These eight fatalities include two deaths of residents of rural Pune.

The total number of Pune residents who have died due to the virus stands at 350.

Also, 229 virus-infected persons have been cured and discharged, putting the total count of cured cases at 4,384.

On Wednesday, of the eight deaths reported, four were from the Deenanath Mangeskar Hospital, two from KEM hospital and one each from Ruby Hall and Kashibai Navale hospital.

The youngest Covid-19 casualty on Wednesday was a 15-year-old resident of Ashti taluka in Beed, who died on Wednesday at 2.45 am at KEM hospital.

The cause of death was recorded as systemic lupus erythematous (SLE) with lupus and nephritis with acute kidney injury (AKI). He was undergoing treatment since May 16 and had severe pneumonia and cardio pulmonary arrest with Covid-19.

The second deceased from KEM hospital, was a 60-year-old female resident of Yerwada, who died on Tuesday at 4.45pm due to severe ARDS and pneumonia. She was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

The four deaths reported at Deenanth Mangeshkar hospital include a 70-year-old female residing at Khadki; a 44-year-old female residing at Ganj peth; a 49-year-old female residing at Mangalwar peth; and an 80-year female, a resident of Mumbai, who died on Tuesday.

The other fatalities include a 65-year-old female from Laxmi nagar, Parvati, at Kashibai Navale hospital on Wednesday at 1.38 am, due to pneumonitis with Ischemic heart disease (ISH).

A 77-year-old male was reported dead at Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday due to type 1 respiratory failure with severe ARDS. The patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension and autonomic neuropathy.

