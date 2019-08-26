16 housing societies will donate their compost to farmers

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 00:07 IST

Sixteen big housing societies, which process their own waste, have decided to donate the compost generated to farmers who visit the city to sell their produce.

Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had asked societies to voluntarily donate the compost generated after processing their waste to farmers, when it realised that many of the societies were in a fix over how to put the same to use. The compost will help farmers in increasing fertility of their land.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G North Ward and BMC’s nodal officer for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said, “We have got response from 16 housing societies who are ready to donate their compost to the farmers. The societies are spread across eastern, western suburbs and the island city. They are bulk waste generators.” Dighavkar added that residential societies and other bulk waste generators, including commercial establishments, can still approach the civic body to donate their compost.

According to the BMC decision in 2017, bulk generators, including housing societies or commercial establishments such as restaurants and hotels, that generate more than 100kg of waste or are spread across more than 500 square metres of area, are supposed to process their waste at source. There are around 3,363 bulk generators in the city, of which only 50% process their waste at source.

Meanwhile, the BMC has said that in the coming days it will appoint a consultant to guide housing societies over waste processing to ensure all bulk generators process waste weighing above 100kg.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:07 IST