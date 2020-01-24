e-paper
17-year-old boy shoots himself with father's licensed pistol in Mohali

17-year-old boy shoots himself with father’s licensed pistol in Mohali

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Depressed over his mother’s death, a 17-year-old boy shot himself with his father’s licensed pistol at their Phase-9 house on Thursday.

Police said the boy returned home after tuitions in the afternoon and shot himself in the bathroom with a 32-bore pistol belonging to his father, a property consultant.

The boy’s younger brother was home, while his stepmother had gone to pick up his another brother from school when he took the extreme step.

MOTHER DIED IN 2005

“His mother had died in 2005. He was depressed over this, which drove him to suicide. We did not find any note. The family in its statement said he had got hold of his father’s pistol, which was kept in a suitcase,” said Kulveer Singh, station house officer, Phase 11, Mohali.

Police said the boy had received prizes at an award ceremony at his school earlier in the day. On reaching home, he left for his coaching class. After returning home from tuitions, he did not talk to his younger brother and locked himself in the bathroom.

A short while later, his brother heard a loud sound and informed his mother, who rushed back home. When the boy did not respond after repeated knocking, his stepmother called her husband, who reached home and informed the police.

Cops arrived at the scene, and on forcibly opening the bathroom door, found the boy lying dead on the floor.

The body was sent to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday. Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Code of Criminal Procedure.

BRILLIANT STUDENT

Eldest among three siblings, the deceased, according to his teachers, was brilliant in academics. A gifted sportsman, he was also skilled in boxing and had even joined the cricket academy of his school.

