18 new cases, including two with Nanded link, take Hry’s tally to 357

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 22:31 IST

With 18 new cases, including two having Nanded link, the Covid-19 tally jumped to 357 in Haryana on Friday.

While eight positive cases were added to the state’s tally from Faridabad, four came from Jhajjar, three from Gurugram, two from Sirsa and one from Sonepat.

The new Faridabad cases include three women. Stating that six of the new cases were family contacts of already infected persons, senior doctors said other cases were related to Faridabad residents who had recently returned from Mathura and Delhi.

10 TEST POSITIVE IN JHAJJAR

Jhajjar witnessed 10 fresh corona cases on Friday, though the health department bulletin mentioned only four. Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said the new patients include three vegetable vendors from Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar mandis, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi; three contacts of the vegetable sellers from Bahadurgarh and the husband of a nurse.

Sonepat health officials said a man was found positive who was working in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and has been admitted to BPS medical college.

2 NANDED PILGRIMS FOUND INFECTED IN SIRSA

Two pilgrims, both in their early 60s, who had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra tested positive in Sirsa, local CMO said. “18 people who had returned from Nanded on April 28 to Dabwali were sent to a quarantine facility of whom, a man and a woman have tested positive.”

SHAHBAD SUGARMILL OPS STOPPED

A 52-year-old employee of cooperative sugarmill in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the authorities to shut the operations at the mill.

The employee, who was working as the chemist, was also suffering with asthma and had gone for a routine check up at PGI, Chandigarh, on Thursday and turned out to be infected the next day, Shahbad SMO Rupinder Singh Saini said. Kurukshetra CMO Sukhbir Singh said 15 of his contacts have been quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing. About 650 employees of the mill will also be examined.

241 DISCHARGED SO FAR

Meanwhile, with six patients getting discharged on Friday, the number of cured people swelled to 241. Now, there are 112 active cases in the state.