19,510 candidates to take NEET in Punjab on Sunday; staggered entry and exit amid Covid-19 guidelines

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:38 IST

As medical aspirants gear up for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13, the authorities at the 34 examination centres in Punjab have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the candidates amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated 19,510 candidates from the state will appear in NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has deputed five coordinators in different districts for the smooth conduct of the exam that was postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

To ensure social distancing, the number of NEET exam centres in Punjab has been increased from 22 to 34. The NTA has set up 10 centres in Bathinda, six each in Mohali and Amritsar, five in Jalandhar, four in Patiala and three in Ludhiana.

Paramjit Kaur, the principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, who is the coordinator appointed by the NTA for Ludhiana, said, “All arrangements have been made according to the standard operating procedure. I have briefed centre superintendents and invigilators through webinars. Social distancing norms will be followed and other safety measures will be taken at the centres.”

There will be only 12 students seated in a classroom. The entry and exit will be staggered to avoid crowding. Besides, entry gates will be opened at all centres at 11am and after 1.30pm no student will be allowed to enter the premises.

The three-hour exam is from 2pm to 5pm.

According to NTA instructions, all staff members and candidates will be checked with thermo guns at the entry point and those having above normal body temperature or with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated in a separate room. If a candidate’s temperature becomes normal in 15 minutes, he/she will be allowed to take the exam from the earmarked seats, else they will have to attempt the test from the isolation room.

A candidate will be allowed entry with mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, small hand sanitiser and exam-related documents such as the admit card/identity card.