19-year-old student kidnapped in Bajghera

gurugram

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:42 IST

A 19-year-old woman, a student of class 12 in a government school, was allegedly kidnapped in Bajghera on Wednesday. The woman’s parents have accused a man and his two friends from the same village of kidnapping their daughter, police said.

According to police, the parents said that she had left for the school in the morning but did not return in the afternoon. The woman’s family looked for her in the village and asked her friends about her, but did not get any information. Then they filed a police complaint in the evening, police said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the woman’s family suspected the involvement of a man, who lived in the same village and was acquainted with the woman, and his two friends.

“In the complaint, the family said that she was lured by the man and his friends. The preliminary probe has suggested that she was known to the suspects. Police are conducting raids in neighbouring states to nab the suspects,” said the official.

Birem Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Udyog Vihar, said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

A case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station, said police.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 22:34 IST