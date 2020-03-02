194 kg heroin haul: Cong councillor’s son surrenders in Amritsar court

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:17 IST

Accused in 194-kg heroin case, Sahil Sharma, Congress councillor Pardeep Sharma’s son, surrendered in a local court here on Monday.

AIG (STF) Rashhpal Singh said the court sent Sahil to judicial custody, adding that they will bring the accused on production warrant.

Sharma is accused of stashing the heroin haul in a house on Majitha Road here for around a month before it was transported to a house in Sultanwind area owned by a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Subordinate Services Board (SSB) member Anwar Masih.

A week ago, Pardeep joined the probe in connection with the recovery of 194-kg heroin by the Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF), which had issued a notice to him. “They asked me about my house on Majitha Road. I provided them the evidence that the house no more belonged to me. Around five years ago, I had given the house to my wife, whom I have divorced. I have also showed the papers regarding the divorce granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he had said.

About his son, the councillor said the duo was not in touch with each other for many years.