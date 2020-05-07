e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 accomplices of Naikoo’saide nabbed in Amritsar

2 accomplices of Naikoo’saide nabbed in Amritsar

Naikoo was gunned down by security forces in South Kashmir on Wednesday

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Police have traced inter-state links of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Ahmed Naikoo, with the arrest of two accomplices of his close associate Hilal Ahmed Wagay from Amritsar on Wednesday.

In a statement, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the duo was traced through investigations into the trail of Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who was nabbed from Amritsar on April 25, where he had come to collect money on the instructions of Naikoo. They have been identified as Bikram Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani, both residents of Guru Amardas Avenue in Amritsar.

He said the Centre has directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over further investigations into the case to unravel the entire conspiracy.

Naikoo was gunned down by security forces in South Kashmir on Wednesday. “When the duo was arrested, police also seized one kg heroin along with Rs 32 lakh from their possession, unveiling Pakistan-sponsored conspiracy to smuggle narcotics and weapons into the state,” the DGP said.

The interrogation of the two accused further revealed that they along with their cousins, Ranjit Singh alias Cheetah, Iqbal Singh alias Shera and Sarwan Singh, were dealing in drugs and weapons s​muggled from across the border.

top news
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Rohit averages 49, Sachin 44: Doull rates Sharma higher in ODIs
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
Home delivery of liquor: Bengal govt begins service to reduce crowds at shops
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news