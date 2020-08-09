e-paper
Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
Home / Chandigarh / 2 booked for raping 14-year-old girl, videotaping act in Payal

2 booked for raping 14-year-old girl, videotaping act in Payal

The victim has said in her police complaint that two men, Vinay Pal and Vicky, kidnapped her in a car and drove to an isolated spot where they raped her and videotaped the act.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Two men have been booked for raping a 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana’s Payal.
Two men have been booked for raping a 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana’s Payal.(Shutterstock)
         

The Payal police lodged a case on Sunday against two men from Jallah village for raping a 14-year-old girl and blackmailing her.

In her complaint, the victim said that the two men, Vinay Pal and Vicky, kidnapped her in a car and drove to an isolated spot where they raped her and videotaped the act.

They threatened to make the video viral if she complained against them, the victim alleged.

The victim was brought to the police station by her parents when she returned home and informed them about the attack on her.

Inspector Karnail Singh, station house officer at the Payal police station said a hunt had been launched for the two men.

