2 Delhi men arrested with 2.1kg heroin

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:13 IST

The Khanna police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a drug supply chain with the arrest of two Delhi-based men.

The police have recovered 2.1kg heroin and ₹9 lakh, besides a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car in which the duo — Gurdeep Singh, 65, of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and Ritesh Sharma, 38, of Vikaspuri of New Delhi — were smuggling the contraband.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the two were in the car when they were stopped at a naka in Bhikhi village. “The police frisked them and recovered the contraband. An FIR under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Payal police station,” said the SSP.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they brought the heroin from Delhi and were going to supply it in Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Ludhiana, Moga and Jagraon.

The SSP said on January 11, the police had arrested two peddlers with 600gm heroin who used to procure the contraband from the duo. “More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” the SSP said.