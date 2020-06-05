e-paper
2 held for smuggling illicit liquor into Punjab, 7 cops transferred

2 held for smuggling illicit liquor into Punjab, 7 cops transferred

Seven cops were transferred on charges of helping the illicit liquor traders; departmental inquiry marked

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
As many as 105 cases have been registered and 78 persons held with 6,000 liters of liquor in the last fortnight alone.
As many as 105 cases have been registered and 78 persons held with 6,000 liters of liquor in the last fortnight alone.(HT FILE)
         

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor into Punjab’s Fazilka from Rajasthan, on Friday. As many as seven cops were transferred on charges of helping the illicit liquor traders. A departmental inquiry has been marked against them.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh said the transferred personnel include assistant sub-inspectors-rank officials, head constables and constables. “Further action will be taken against them after departmental inquiry,” said the SSP.

Detailing about the arrests, the SSP said that a police team nabbed a liquor trader, Karamvir alias Gaggi, with 311 litres of smuggled liquor. “Gaggi had been smuggling liquor from Haryana for the last two years and was instrumental in causing sales drop in Abohar area,” he said.

Another team led by Balluana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) booked Anand Kansal, a liquor trader of Abohar, who used his driver, Bhani Bhaat, to smuggle 77 litres of liquor from Rajasthan side for illegal sale in Abohar area, added the SSP.

Both Karamvir and Anand Kansal have legal liquor shops in Rajasthan but the higher rates in Punjab prompted them to smuggle liquor into the state, said the SSP.

As many as 105 cases have been registered and 78 persons held with 6,000 liters of liquor in the last fortnight alone.

