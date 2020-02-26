2 held with 8,000 intoxicating tablets, ₹40,000 drug money from Kotkapura bypass

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:17 IST

MOGA

Two drug peddlers were arrested with over 8,000 intoxicating tablets and ₹40,000 drug money from Kotkapura bypass on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Moga city and Jagtar Singh of Bedi Nagar in Moga district. Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Harinder Pal Singh Parmar said as part of a special campaign against drug trafficking, a police party had set up a checkpoint at the Kotkapura bypass.

The police team stopped a two-wheeler and on checking, 6,000 intoxicating tablets and ₹40,000 drug money were recovered from Jagtar while 2,000 tablets were recovered from Amandeep.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the city police station in Moga.

The accused were presented in a court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.