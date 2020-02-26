e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 2 held with 8,000 intoxicating tablets, ₹40,000 drug money from Kotkapura bypass

2 held with 8,000 intoxicating tablets, ₹40,000 drug money from Kotkapura bypass

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the city police station in Moga.

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Hindustantimes
         

MOGA

Two drug peddlers were arrested with over 8,000 intoxicating tablets and ₹40,000 drug money from Kotkapura bypass on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Moga city and Jagtar Singh of Bedi Nagar in Moga district. Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Harinder Pal Singh Parmar said as part of a special campaign against drug trafficking, a police party had set up a checkpoint at the Kotkapura bypass.

The police team stopped a two-wheeler and on checking, 6,000 intoxicating tablets and ₹40,000 drug money were recovered from Jagtar while 2,000 tablets were recovered from Amandeep.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the city police station in Moga.

The accused were presented in a court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

tags
top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities