e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

2 workers of Ludhiana dyeing unit suffocate to death, 1 critical

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two workers of a dyeing unit suffocated to death while cleaning a waste water treatment plant opposite the central jail on Tajpur road here on Sunday. Another employee of the unit is battling for his life. According to the police, the workers collapsed after inhaling fumes of the cleaning chemical at Balrama textiles in Mahavira Jain Colony. The deceased have been identified as Raju Kumar, 30, Rajinder Pathak, 45. Nagendra, 25 is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Raju and his brother Nagendra lived on the factory premises, while Pathak resided in Mundian area.

Assistant commissioner of police (east) Davinder Chaudhary said the owners carried out maintenance of waste-water treatment plant every Sunday and used some chemical for the process.

According to preliminary investigation, the chemical used was more than the prescribed quantity and the workers collapsed, the ACP added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 01:11 IST

tags
top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 01:00 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities