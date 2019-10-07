2 workers of Ludhiana dyeing unit suffocate to death, 1 critical

cities

Two workers of a dyeing unit suffocated to death while cleaning a waste water treatment plant opposite the central jail on Tajpur road here on Sunday. Another employee of the unit is battling for his life. According to the police, the workers collapsed after inhaling fumes of the cleaning chemical at Balrama textiles in Mahavira Jain Colony. The deceased have been identified as Raju Kumar, 30, Rajinder Pathak, 45. Nagendra, 25 is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Raju and his brother Nagendra lived on the factory premises, while Pathak resided in Mundian area.

Assistant commissioner of police (east) Davinder Chaudhary said the owners carried out maintenance of waste-water treatment plant every Sunday and used some chemical for the process.

According to preliminary investigation, the chemical used was more than the prescribed quantity and the workers collapsed, the ACP added.

