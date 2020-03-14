e-paper
20-year-old resident of Hoshiarpur with travel history to US is suspected case of coronavirus in Punjab

20-year-old resident of Hoshiarpur with travel history to US is suspected case of coronavirus in Punjab

The youngster had gone for a check-up to a private doctor who referred him to the civil hospital where he was admitted to the isolation ward

Mar 14, 2020
HOSHIARPUR: A 20-year-old resident of Hoshiarpur with travel history to the United States was admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital here on Saturday after he showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The youngster had gone for a check-up to a private doctor who referred him to the civil hospital where he was placed under observation.

Senior medical officer Dr Jaswinder Singh said the samples of the suspected patient had been collected and sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for examination.

He said that the patient had returned from the US about two weeks ago.

