Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:28 IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at Ambivli. The incident took place on Saturday, when the accused took the girl to an under-construction building in Ambivli and raped her.

“Around 11.30am on Saturday, the accused Sahil Sadiq Bagwan took the victim to the fourth floor of the under -construction building and raped her,” said a police officer from Khadakpada police station.