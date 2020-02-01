e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 21-year-old man booked for keeping exotic animals in Thane house

21-year-old man booked for keeping exotic animals in Thane house

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:45 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Thane The Thane forest department on Friday seized three exotic animals from Thane. The officers recovered a pastel ball python, a tegu salvator lizard and a ferret from a Thane resident.

“All the seized animals have been found in the home of Soham Mangesh Pandnekar, 21, who is the resident of Guru Prerna, near Ashok talkies, in Thane. We raided his house after neighbours complained of his activity,” said Narendra Muthe, range forest officer (Thane division), Thane forest department. “These animals are exotic and laboratory breeding animals. However, no action has been taken against the Pandnekar yet. Matter is being investigated,” added Muthe.

The animals are being kept under observation by the forest department at Thane Nagar police station.

In an earlier instance of smuggling of exotic animals, the Vashi police on on January 16, had rescued an Indian pangolin and arrested three persons for allegedly trying to sell the animal. Two of the accused had found the pangolin in the forest near their village in Raigad and decided to sell it.

The Kalamboli police, last month, had arrested seven person while they were trying to traffic a pangolin in an ambulance to sell it in Navi Mumbai.

top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities