21-yr-old held for stabbing Amritsar village ex-sarpanch to death in US

Police in the US state of California have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old Sikh man from India, authorities said on Sunday.

Parmjit Singh, an ex-sarpanch of an Amritsar village, was attacked at Gretchen Talley Park in Tracy, California, around 9pm on August 25 while he was on his evening walk. He died from his injuries.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy was arrested on Saturday and charged with homicide in the death of Parmjit.

Parmjit’s death shocked the city of Tracy and members of the Sikh community. A vigil was held Wednesday evening to remember Parmjit, who had immigrated to Tracy from India three years ago and used to live with his daughter and son-in-law. He was an active member of the Sikh community.

Detectives from the Tracy Police Department on Friday presented evidence to a judge of the San Joaquin County Superior Court, seeking an arrest warrant for Kreiter-Rhoads of Tracy for the homicide of Parmjit, police said in a statement.

On Saturday, detectives arrested the suspect based on the warrant and also conducted a search of his residence, seeking additional evidence related to this investigation. There is no new information as to the motive of this crime at this time, but it remains a significant focus of the investigation, the statement said.

The Singh family had offered a USD 20,000 (₹72,000) reward earlier in the week for information leading to a suspect. The money for the reward had been gathered through community donations.

Parmjit remained sarpanch of Naraingarh village near Baba Bakala in Amritsar from 1998 to 2008.

On the day of the incident, Parmjit had gone to meet a Punjabi neighbour who had recently moved in, said the victim’s son-in-law, Harnek Singh Kang. He spent an hour at their house and declined their offer for dinner, saying he would make only one round of the park as his family had also been waiting for him,” said Kang.

Parmjit’s son Shinder Singh said he had the last video call with his father on Friday in which he said he will return to India in December.

