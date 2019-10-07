e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

22 cows found dead in a shelter in Badaun

  Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Twenty-two cows were found dead in a shelter in Kachhla area of Badaun district here on Sunday. A team of the Indian Biological Sciences and Research Institute (IBRI) was rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of deaths.

According to Mukesh Verma, the caretaker of the cattle shelter, the cows fell sick in the afternoon, within an hour after they were given fresh bajra leaves with fodder.

“We immediately informed the police and local authorities. But by the time they reached, 22 cows were already dead,” he said, adding that the shelter had 76 cows.

“Around 7 pm on Sunday, we received information that 22 cows had died and reached the ‘gaushala’ with a team of doctors. We provided treatment and managed to save the remaining 54 livestock that was also not well,” said DK Singh, district magistrate, Badaun.

He said after post-mortem examination and testing of food and water samples from the spot, the IBRI team had prima facie come to the conclusion that the cattle died due to nitrate poisoning.

“IBRI experts found that the bajra leaves in the fodder given to the cows contained a very high amount of nitrogen, which led to the deaths,” said Singh, adding that the samples collected from the site had been sent for further investigations.

On July 14, the UP government had suspended eight officers in Ayodhya and Mirzapur districts, after cows were found dead at state-run shelters.

Subsequently, the state government also announced that it would give Rs 30 on a daily basis for each cattle for the fodder, if the owners were not using them for commercial purposes.

On the instructions of UP chief minister, the plan was being implemented as a pilot project in some regions of the Bundelkhand. The authorities here, however, said there was no dearth of funds to provide fodder to the livestock in shelters.

 

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 18:11 IST

top news
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
Oct 07, 2019 13:51 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News