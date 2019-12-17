22-year-old woman dies after falling off train near Dombivli

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:03 IST

A 22-year-old woman, on her way to work, died after she fell from a running local train between Dombivli and Kopar stations on Monday morning.

The police said Charmi Pasad, who was travelling on the footboard, lost balance owing to overcrowding in the compartment. This is the fourth such accident on the same stretch this year.

Pasad lived with her two elder brothers and mother in Dombivli.

“Pasad, a resident of Bhopar Gaon, Dombivli (East), fell off the running local around 9am. The victim was taken to Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where she succumbed to major head and back injuries. An accidental death report has been registered,” said a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer from Dombivli.

According to the GRP police, Pasad had boarded a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound fast local around 8.53am, from platform no. 5 of Dombivli railway station.

“Similar accidents have occurred on the same stretch as many commuters travel on the footboard owing to overcrowded compartments. Even after the fast train leaves Dombivli station, the commuters on the footboard struggle to get into the compartment,” said a GRP officer from Dombivli.

According to her brother, Pasad was a regular commuter and was on her way to office on Monday. “She was working in the sales department of a private company in Ghatkopar,” said Mehul Pasad, 35.

“The Dombivli station sees large crowds during peak hours. Boarding the local trains, which are already crowded by the time it arrives at Dombivli station, is very difficult and commuters are forced to travel standing on the footboard,” said Mehul Pasad.

“I request authorities to form a queue system for boarding and de-boarding locals. Besides, there should be increase in the local services, especially the ladies specials from Dombivli station, during peak hours, added Mehul.

“The Railways should examine crowded stations like Dombivli and accordingly increase the frequency of CSMT-bound locals. Trains from stations like Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara, Badlapur and Ambernath are already packed by the time it reaches Dombivli,” said Gaurangi Patil, 34, a regular commuter from Dombivli to Thane.

Meanwhile, local railway activists blamed the unfinished 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva for the increase in such accidents.

“The completion of the 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva would have helped increase more local services on Central line. Besides, after noticing many accidents on this particular stretch between Dombivli and Kopar, we had also demanded the introduction of a trauma centre near the tracks, so as to provide medical treatment within the golden hour,” said Vishwanath Biwalkar, 37, an activist from Dombivli.