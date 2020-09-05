220k aspirants, 24 cities: Delhi University’s entrance exams begin Sunday

delhi

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:03 IST

Entrance tests to Delhi University’s undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will be begin on Sunday at exam centres in 24 cities for over 220,000 aspirants, who are in the race for 133 courses.

Usually conducted in July, the tests were delayed by nearly two months due to Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown imposed in the country in March. Since last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these examinations for nine UG courses and all PG and Mphil/PhD courses.

The entrance tests this year will be conducted from September 6 to 11.

The NTA has issued detailed security protocols for the exams but aspirants and their parents are not convinced.

Ashish Singh, a native of Bihar who will be appearing in two entrance tests, said while the premises might be sanitised, conveyance becomes tricky. His centre is in Noida.

“My test will begin at 8 am and we have to report at 6.30 am at the centre, limiting our travel options. Earlier phones and bags were allowed, but the admit card mentions we cannot carry personal belongings. I am not sure how to book a cab if phones are not allowed. Friends who have sick parents and cannot risk their safety, are choosing to opt out,” he said.

University officials said around 140,000 students had applied for the entrance to various postgraduate courses while approximately 70,000 students had applied for the nine entrance-based undergraduate courses at DU. Around 14,000 students have applied for MPhil and PhD courses.

Sreejith K, who is slated to write his PG entrance test on Sunday, said, “Several areas in Kerala have been declared as containment zones and my friends there won’t be able to appear for the test. I came to Delhi a couple of days ago in a train where very few people were wearing masks. I am worried about putting my family at risk, so I will quarantine myself for a couple of weeks after I reach home.”

The mandatory quarantine has become a concern for many. Sreedharan Nair, whose daughter is aiming for a PG seat, said, “The centre in our state is 400 kms away from our home and with a lack of conveyance options, it will be difficult to reach it. Travelling so far to a centre where other students will also appear puts her safety at risk. If she comes back and quarantines herself for 14 days, she will lose out on the opportunity for other entrance tests.”

Nair said unless another centre is added in Kerala – accessible to students from other states as well – his daughter will not appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).

DU entrance tests will be conducted at across 24 cities, including in Delhi-NCR, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, and Mumbai.There are multiple centres in Delhi-NCR.

DU Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, “The number of cities where DUET exams will be conductedhas already been increased from 18 to 24keeping the Covid-19 crisis in mind and the number of applications received from states. If a handful of students are appearing from certain cities, it becomes a logistical challenge to set up centres there and have enough manpower.”

Speaking about the safety protocols put in place by NTA, Bagai said, “The agency has already conducted the Joint Entrance Examination, where they are maintaining protocols and we have faith in those measures.”

The safety protocols include contactless frisking and reducing seating capacity at these centres, which will be sanitised at regular intervals. Masks and gloves will be provided to students who are without them.

An isolation room will be set up for students whose body temperature might be higher that the permissible limit. Entry and exits will be staggered to avoid rush.

The two-hour computer-based entrance test for UG courses consists of multiple-choice questions on topics relevant to each subject.

“There will be 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus 4 marks, each wrong answer will get a score of minus 1 mark and a question not answered will get a score of zero marks,” reads the information bulletin.

For PG courses, it can either be 50 or 100 questions. For M.Phil/PhD aspirants, there will be 50 questions.