e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM

23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM

With assembly session slated for Friday, all 117 members have been asked to undergo test for coronavirus infection

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Participating in the video-conference of the seven non-NDA ruled chief ministers with Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation is on the ground.”
Participating in the video-conference of the seven non-NDA ruled chief ministers with Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said: “If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation is on the ground.”(HT file photo)
         

Chandigarh: Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that 23 of the 117 MLAs in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19 in the ongoing drive of the government to test all MLAs ahead of the one-day assembly session on August 28.

Participating in the video-conference of the seven non-NDA ruled chief ministers with Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder said that all MLAs have been asked to bring their Covid-negative report before entering the assembly to attend the session.

“If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation is on the ground (in the state),” the chief minister said.

MINISTERS WHO TESTED POSITIVE

State rural development minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa was the first minister to test positive for coronavirus but he has recovered and has been attending meetings. Only last week, jails and co-operation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tested positive after he came in contact with an IAS officer of his department, who was suffering from Covid-19.

State revenue minister Gurpreet Kangar and industries minister Sham Sunder Arora have tested positive.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti was also found positive after coming in contact with Kangar.

MLAs ON ROAD TO RECOVERY

The Congress MLAs who have tested positive so far include Pargat Singh, Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Kamboj.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Manjeet Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori were diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Tuesday, while rebel AAP MLA Najar Singh Manshahia tested positive a few days ago.

Shiromani Akali Dal legislators who have tested positive over the past few days are Manpreet Singh Ayali, Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra and Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

FINAL TALLY TOMORROW: SPEAKER

Punjab assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh said legislators getting themselves tested at the district level or at Chandigarh ahead of the session and the total number of members found positive will be available by Thursday evening.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In