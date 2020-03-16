24-year-old woman falls to death from sixth floor flat

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:16 IST

A 24-year-old woman fell to her death after she allegedly slipped off the balcony of her sixth floor flat at a high-rise in Crossings Republik Township late Sunday.

The police said the victim’s friends also tried to pull her up even as she clung to the balcony grille but in vain — she fell to her death, police said.

The police identified the woman as Nusrat, who hailed from West Bengal and was working in Noida. They added that she was staying at the flat as a paying guest along with other women. The police said the incident took place around midnight Sunday when several of friends were also present in the flat.

“The group was probably parting and was having food when the incident took place. Around midnight, the woman slipped and fell off the balcony but she managed to hold on to the balcony grille. Her friends tried to pull her up, but she slipped from their hands and fell to her death,” Nagendra Chaubey, station house officer, Vijay Nagar police station, said.

“The security guard at the high-rise complex also saw her clinging to the grilles. By the time he could reach the flat to help the woman and her friends, she had fallen to the ground. We sent the body for a post-mortem examination and informed her family members about the incident. They are expected to arrive in Ghaziabad soon. So far, we have not received any complaint in the incident. If her parents give us a complaint, we will take up appropriate investigation into the incident,” he said.

According to police, the woman was working with a real estate firm in Noida. The police said they will question the woman’s friends about the entire incident once they get a formal complaint.