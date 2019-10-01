24-year-old woman kills herself after harassment for dowry, husband and in-laws booked

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:44 IST

Gurugram: A 24-year-old woman, a mother of two kids, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Sector 5 on Monday evening. The police said that her father has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

According to the police, the woman was a native of Gurugram and got married in July 2013. Her husband is a driver with an online cab aggregator and they have two daughters.

The incident took place around 7.30pm when the victim’s husband had gone for work, the police said. Ashok Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 5 police station, said, “The woman used a stole to hang herself from a ceiling fan in her room. Her daughters were playing outside the room. When the husband returned home, he saw her body hanging.”

According to the police, the deceased’s family alleged that her husband, father-in-law and two other in-laws were harassing her and demanding dowry since she got married.

A case was registered against four persons under section 304B (where the death of a woman is caused by any burns or bodily injury or occurs otherwise than under normal circumstances within seven years of her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Tuesday.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said, “The woman’s father said that her in-laws used to harass and beat her for dowry. We have filed a case against the suspects. They are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

The woman’s body was returned to her family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:44 IST