24x7 water project: Bapat warns corporators who are causing delays

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:23 IST

PUNE: BJP’s Girish Bapat, Pune’s member of Parliament, on Monday, warned elected members against hindering the 24x7 water project in the city, particularly, work on a water pipeline which is part of the mega project.

Bapat said, “It is expected that, till date, a total of 700km of water pipeline needs to be completed, but on the ground only 300km has been laid. Elected members from various parties are not allowing contractors to carry out the work and are creating hurdles for the same.”

Bapat added, “Under this project, the PMC is going to erect 82 water tanks and lay 1,670km of new pipeline. The main aim of the project is to provide round-the-clock water supply to the city. It is wrong, if PMC elected members are threatening contractors. If such complaints are made henceforth, I, personally will look into it and take action against such elected members.”

On Monday, Bapat along with mayor Murlidhar Mohol, and PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne, met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to review various development works in the city.

Cong holds party meet after many years

The Congress reverted to an age-old strategy on Sunday, holding a meeting of its elected members and party leaders, to decide on a common platform for all major issues in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Such a meeting has not been held since Suresh Kalmadi was member of Parliament (2004-2014) in Pune . Now, Congress leader Aba Bagul restarted the process to discuss various proposals facing the general body and decide the party’s stand.

All senior city Congress leaders were present at the meeting which was held at the PMC headquarters. While no details have yet emerged on what was discussed or decided, one party insider, on condition of anonymity, said overall, the party has decided to become more aggressive against the ruling BJP.