25 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak at waterworks in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:08 IST

Chlorine-gas leak at the waterworks facility in Balongi of Kharar left 25 persons hospitalised on late Sunday evening.

Residents of the area said that around 8.30pm, they suddenly started experiencing nausea , dizziness and irritation in the eyes.

The fire brigade was called but two of their firemen also had to be hospitalised after they experienced the same problems.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that around 25 persons, including women and children, were taken to the civil hospital in Phase-6.

“Around 10 patients have been discharged. The others will also be allowed to go home soon. They are all in a stable condition,” he said.

Fire officials buried the cylinder in the ground to plug the leak, but the operations were still going on at the time of the filing of the report.