Home / Cities / 25-year-old woman killed, husband injured in accident at Taloja

25-year-old woman killed, husband injured in accident at Taloja

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:03 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband Muhammad Shaikh, 29, were travelling on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred.
According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband Muhammad Shaikh, 29, were travelling on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred.(HT Photo)
         

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her husband suffered injuries in a road accident at Taloja (phase 1) on Tuesday.

According to the police, Farid Muhammad Shaikh and her husband Muhammad Shaikh, 29, were travelling on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred. As they were crossing the railway underpass around 8pm, their two-wheeler skidded, and they fell on the road. A trailer, which was also moving in the same direction, hit Farid.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station, said, “Farid suffered severe injuries on her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by residents but was declared dead on arrival. Her husband also suffered injuries, but he is now stable.”

The trailer driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his vehicle. We have registered a case against him and hope to arrest him soon,” said Chavan.

