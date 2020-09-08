e-paper
27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered

27-year-old from Thane district says triple talaq over phone, case registered

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

In the third such case in Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi, the police on Sunday booked a man for giving his wife triple talaq over the phone.

The family lives in Gaibir Nagar. The complainant, 24, got married three years ago. In her complaint, she said, she was constantly harassed by her in-laws and husband for special gifts from her family. She had gone to her parents’ house a month ago.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said,” The accused, Khalid Husain Shaikh, 27, called her on Sunday and started to abuse her and later gave her talaq.”

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code 323, 504 and The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Section 4.

