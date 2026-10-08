How a UPS worker's missed email resulted in China getting F-35 stealth fighter jet parts from the US
China managed to get a hold of the F-35 stealth fighter jet's parts over a missed email by a United Parcel Service Inc. employee.
A missed email by a United Parcel Service Inc. employee ended up in China getting hold of the parts from an F-35 stealth fighter jet. The worker had missed the warning sent over mail not to route the shipment through Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported.
Freight forwarder firm DSV A/S had sent the email which said the parts, including an F-35 cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door coated in radar-absorbing material, must in no way pass through certain countries in compliance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). These regulations are in place to keep sensitive US weapons technologies from falling into the hands of their adversaries, as it happened in this case.
How did the shipment land up in China?
The shipment containing warplane parts was supposed to go to San Francisco via South Korea and Taiwan. They are both US partners, but this shipment was late in leaving Australia. It was mistakenly sent via Hong Kong in an attempt to speed up the delivery, Bloomberg further reported.
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DSV reportedly sent the email on the ITAR designation, as needed by US regulations, on working on behalf of F-35 developer Lockheed Martin Corp. The email may gone through a different IT system than the one the UPS agent used used, as per the report.
Pentagon officials had earlier outlined details about the diverted shipment on September 29, when matting with staff members of the House foreign affairs and armed services committees.
DSV spokesman Stephan Ghisler-Solvang and UPS spokesman Malcolm Berkley declined to comment on the matter, which has become an embarrassment for the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin, as per Bloomberg.
Aftermath of China getting hands on F-35 parts
The Pentagon and State Department launched investigations after the incident, and lawmakers demanded that the global supply chain of US armaments be reviewed to ensure such instances don't repeat.
As per the report, China has targeted the F-35 for years in espionage efforts, as it remains the world’s most advanced warplane as well as the most expensive US weapons program, historically speaking.
The parts that China got a hold of were coated with radar-absorbing material to enhance stealth capabilities. They were being sent to the US for possible repair or disposal in late May, the report added. The Pentagon has distanced itself from the matter, and downplayed the importance of the parts, calling them ‘unserviceable’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More