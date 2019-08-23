29-year-old behrupiya held for trespass

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:22 IST

Gurugram A 29-year-old impressionist (behrupiya) was arrested for allegedly trespassing at a house in Baldev Nagar in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon. The man was identified as Sanju, a native of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that he has been part of a behrupiya community in the city for the past eight years.

The incident took place around 2.30pm on Friday, when the suspect allegedly tried to enter a house without permission.

Shastar Kajla, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), New Colony police station, said, “The man was in an inebriated state and tried to enter a house. He is a behrupiya artist.” He added that police went to the spot and arrested him.

A police official privy to the investigating, requesting anonymity, said that the people allegedly assumed that he was entering the house to kidnap the children residing there.

A video of the incident, circulated on social media, shows the man crying while being surrounded by several people and pleading with them to let him go.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 451 (house trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at New Colony police station on Friday.

Behrupiyas are street performers who disguise as famous personalities, policemen or religious figures to entertain. Traditionally, if a crowd failed to detect a behrupiya, he would demand a reward for his performance. However, the practice has faded from urban areas. The arrested man had taken on a character on Friday for Janmashtami, said Kajla, although he could not tell what he was dressed up as.

