₹3.3 lakh looted from Patiala trader

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:18 IST

Two unidentified persons looted a local trader of ₹3.3 lakh at B-tank locality, near Arya Samaj on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Shubham, who owns a telecom store.In his complaint, he said that he was going towards the bank from his shop with the money in a bag at 3.30pm when the incident happend.

He said that one of the accused asked him to slow down his bike on a narrow street. “When I slowed down my motorcycle, the accused blinded me by throwing red chilli powder in my eyes, and I was overpowered by the other accused,” he added.

The accused then snatched the cash bag and fled away. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yogesh Kumar said that prima facie, the accused might have known the victim as it is likely that they knew Shubham’s routine and were aware that he carried cash after shutting his shop.

“We have started investigation and police teams are checking CCTV footage of different areas. We have got vital clues and the accused will be arrested soonm,” the DSP said.

The police have registered case against unidentified persons under Sections 392 (robbery), 379-B (snatching), and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:17 IST