3 Shiv Sena corporators resign, set to join BJP

3 Shiv Sena corporators resign, set to join BJP

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:41 IST
Three Shiv Sena corporators from Ghansoli resigned from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday and are all set to join the BJP.

Corporator Prashant Thakur, his mother Kamal Patil and wife Suvarna Patil submitted their resignation letters to municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal.

BJP city chief Ramchandra Gharat said, “The Patils will join BJP. Their presence will further strengthen our party in Ghansoli area.”

Prashant Patil said, “I have not joined any party yet .”

Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata said, “We are speaking to Patil on the reasons for his resignation. The Shiv Sena is strong in the city and together with MVA we are confident of victory by a huge margin in the civic elections.”

Last month, four BJP corporators from Turbhe quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena.

