3 villages in each dist chosen for solid waste mgmt

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:34 IST

SBS NAGAR Following the directive of the National Green Tribunal, the rural development and panchayats department has initiated the process to ensure proper solid waste management in villages. To start with, three villages in each district have been identified for better waste management.

Before chalking out an action plan for the villages, joint director, rural development, Avtar Singh Bhullar, along with a team of scientists and engineers, on Thursday visited Nawanshahr to study the solid waste management of the local municipal council. Nawanshahr has emerged as the cleanest town of North India (25,000-50,000 population category) in the first two quarters of 2019-20 swachhta report and was adjudged the garbage-free city in North India in Swachh Survekshan of 2019.

Bhullar said three villages in each district have been identified to implement the solid waste management project. “In these villages where dry pits are being constructed, blue and green dustbins are being provided to the residents for segregation of dry and wet waste,” he said.

He said there will be a fixed fee for garbage collection from households. In SBS Nagar, the villages chosen for the project are: Bahadurpur (Block 1), Sahib in Sobha and Manaval in Balachaur (Block 1).

Nawanshahr MC president Lalit Mohan Pathak briefed the team about the solid waste management.