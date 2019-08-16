e-paper
30 pilgrims from Abohar injured as bus skids off road in Una

The victims were returning to Abohar in Punjab after paying obeisance at Dera Baba Barbhag Singh at Mairi in Una district on the occasion of Shravan Purnima.

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The injured were admitted to a hospital in Amb from where they were referred to the regional hospital in Una.
Image used for representational purpose only.
         

Thirty pilgrims were injured when a private bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Pindi Das Ashram near Amb town in Una district on Thursday evening.

The victims were returning to Abohar in Punjab after paying obeisance at Dera Baba Barbhag Singh at Mairi in Una district on the occasion of Shravan Purnima.

Amb sub-divisional magistrate Torul S Raveesh said the driver lost control while negotiating a bend on the steep descent.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Amb from where they were referred to the regional hospital in Una.

Deputy superintendent of police, Amb, Manoj Jamwal said a case of rash and negligent driving was registered.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:53 IST

