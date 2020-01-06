31-year-old accountant stabbed to death in scuffle, two injured

cities

Gurugram: A 31-year-old accountant died after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife in a scuffle between two groups outside a restaurant near New Colony crossing in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Two more persons were injured in the fight and rushed to a private hospital, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Gupta, was a native of Madhubani in Bihar, and had been staying in Sector 4 for more than a decade, said the police.

According to the police, a 23-year-old cook, identified as Bajrangi, had a heated exchange with colleague Devender over some petty issue at the restaurant around 9pm. During the argument, Bajrangi alleged that Devender abused and slapped him.

In the police complaint, Bajrangi said that he vowed revenge and asked his roommate Ravinder, a cab driver, to meet him outside the restaurant at midnight.

“As I waited for Devender near the restaurant, Ravinder went to Sector 4 to pick up his friend Manoj Gupta. At 1am, Devender and his three friends — Basant, Vijay and Sanjay — arrived there and started fighting with me. Devender hit me with a broken liquor bottle while two others hit me with a brick. Then one of them caught hold of Ravinder and hit him with the broken liquor bottle on his face, stomach and arms. Meanwhile, two other suspects held Manoj, and Devender stabbed him with a knife in his chest. They also hit on Manoj’s head with a brick,” said Bajrangi in the FIR.

The police said as Manoj fell unconscious, the four suspects fled the spot.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said several teams are trying to trace the suspects.

However, the victim’s wife alleged that her husband was killed over a financial dispute. “After my husband did not answer Ravinder’s repeated phone calls, he came to the house around 12.30am and told him that Bajrangi was severely injured in a fight. I tried reaching out to them after a couple of hours, but they stopped answering their phones. It was their plan to get him killed as they did not want to settle a past financial dispute,” she said.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the police rushed Bajrangi, Ravinder and Manoj to a private hospital in Sector 43, where doctors declared Manoj dead on arrival. “The other two injured fled from the hospital after treatment. Four suspects have been rounded up for questioning. The allegations of the victim’s family are also being verified,” said the police official.

Manoj is survived by his wife and two children. He was supposed to return to his village on Monday evening, the police said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at City Gurugram police station on Monday, said the police.