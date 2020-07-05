35 Himachal Pradesh administrative service officers transferred

cities

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:39 IST

Shimla: The state government has transferred 35 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

A government notification said that Suneel Sharma has been posted as the registrar, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla; Ghanshyam Chand as the secretary, state transport authority cum-additional commissioner, transport, Shimla; Vikram Mahajan as the additional director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali; Bhang Chand Negi as the land acquisition officer of the Parvati project in Kullu; Sonia Thakur as the additional director, information technology, Shimla; Neeraj Gupta as the joint director, higher education, Shimla; Anil Kumar as the joint secretary, cooperation, Shimla. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of registrar, HP Consumer Redressal Commission, Shimla.

Narender Kumar has been posted as the joint chief executive officer of Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority; Surender Mohan as the sub divisional officer (civil), Rampur Bushahr, Shimla; Niraj Kumari Chandla as general manager, administration/projects, SPV Shimla Smart City Limited; Amar Negi as joint director, technical education, Sundernagar; Samritika as registrar, Atal Medical and Research University, Nerchowk; Narender Kumar as SDO (civil), Chopal; Krishan Chand as district tourism development officer, Kullu; Hem Chand Verma as SDO (civil), Banjar; Rati Ram as district tourism development officer, Solan; Paras Aggarwal as SDO (civil), Thunag, Mandi; Somil Gautam as SDO (civil), Churah at Tissa, Chamba; and Shashank Gupta as SDO (civil), Dodra Kwar, district Shimla.

Aprajita Chandel has been transferred as assistant commissioner (AC)-cum-block development officer (BDO), Nadaun, Hamirpur; Swati Dogra as AC-cum-BDO, Sujanpur Tihra; Priya Nagta as AC-cum-BDO, Nirmand, Kullu; Swati Gupta as AC-cum-BDO, Dehra, Kangra; Rajneesh Sharma as AC-cum-BDO, Mehla, Chamba; Rohit Sharma as AC-cum-BDO Nurpur, Kangra; Gunjeet Singh Cheema as SDO (civil), Kumarsain, Shimla; Vishva Mohan Dev Chauhan as AC-cum BDO, Nalagarh; Dharam Pal as AC-cum-BDO Jhandutta, Bilaspur; Mahender Pratap Singh as AC-cum-BDO Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti; Nishant Tomar as deputy director-cum-project director, district watershed development authority, Kangra; Pawan Kumar as SDO (civil), Jaisinghpur, Kangra; Manjeet Sharma as SDO, (civil), Shimla (Urban); Devi Chand as joint director, Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi; Raj Kumar as SDO (civil), Udaipur, Lahaul-Spiti; Rajesh Bhandari as SDO (civil)-cum-project director, district rural development authority, Keylong. He will also hold the additional charge of project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP), Keylong.

Manoj Kumar is the new SDO (civil), Shimla rural; Rajiv Thakur is deputy secretary, HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur; and Shamsher Singh has been posted as the land acquisition officer, Beas dam project, Fatehpur, Kangra.