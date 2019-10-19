37% registered vendors lose licence over payment default in Chandigarh

cities

The municipal corporation (MC) has cancelled registration of 3,471 out of 9,356 registered vendors over payment default.

Now, the city is left with 5,885 registered vendors who are legal.

Even as MC has been getting representations for restoration of these licences, it says that there is no provision in bylaws to do so.Also, MC is not liable to accommodate cancelled licences.

Confirming it, MC commissioner KK Yadav said as per street vending bylaws, it is mandatory for registered vendors to pay monthly fee on time.

Failure to do so for six months in a row invites registration cancellation. “In compliance with the rules, over 3,400 vendors defaulters were identified and their registration was cancelled. It can’t be restored within existing bylaws,” said Yadav. However, he said they can appeal with district vending grievance committee.

As per the MC data, out of 3,471 defaulters who lost license, 3,020 were stationary vendors and 467 were mobile. MC’s vending fee varies between ₹500 and ₹2,000 per month depending upon the allocated vending area.

Vendors cry foul

One of the registered vendors, Ram Tirath, who has not submitted fee for 18 months, said MC had refused to renew his licence despite his offer to clear the dues. “I had a genuine reason behind delay, as I had to shift to my village in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Another vendor Ravi Kumar said, “MC should not put a blanket ban on those failing to pay licence fee for six months. There should be a provision to renew it after payment of dues.”

Vendors say that under the central law, MC can accommodate vending equal to 2.5% of city’s existing population, which means that Chandigarh can have 25,000 registered vendors as city city’s current population has crossed 12 lakh.

“MC should find a mechanism to adjust those who lost vending licence and order fresh survey to allow others to legally vend here,” said Congress councillor Satish Kainth.

