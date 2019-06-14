38-year-old tied, beaten to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad

A 38-year-old man died after he was tied up and beaten up by a group of people, including a security guard, at a shut factory of Modi Vanaspati in Modinagar on Thursday. The incident went viral on social media, as a video of the act was circulated online.

The police said the man was allegedly trespassing on the property on June 13 afternoon, when he was nabbed by the security guard and several others present in the factory. They allegedly tied his hands and legs, and beat him with sticks, resulting in severe injuries.

“The suspects made a video viral, in which they are seen questioning the man, who was tied up and having severe injuries. The video was later circulated on social media and went viral,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

Officials said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the report revealed that the man died of ante-mortem injuries.

“It has also come to our notice during the investigation that the suspects, three to four in number, as seen in the video, changed the shirt of the victim. During the investigation, we corroborated the injuries on his body with those seen in the video and found that it was the same man. The factory officials, in their complaint, alleged that the man intended to commit a theft,” he added.

The victim was identified as Anil Kumar Singh, alias Pintu, a daily wager, who resides in Beguamabad. Based on a complaint by the factory officials, an FIR was registered under Section of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC at Modinagar police station.

Shekhar Pant, public relations officer of the company, said that the guards posted at the factory were hired from a Meerut-based agency. “The man probably entered the factory complex from the back and was nabbed by the guards. He was tied up and beaten, which led to his death. The incident is condemnable and he should have been handed over to police if they suspected that he had entered with an intention of committing theft,” he said.

“The factory has not been operational for the past 17-18 years and has a lot of material inside. People often enter the campus and steal items,” he added.

Officers at the Modinagar police station said that the family of the victim has also lodged a complaint on Friday night. “Their complaint will also be merged with the initial FIR and investigation will be taken up. The suspects will be identified from the video and strict action will be taken against them,” said Upendra Kumar Agrawal, deputy inspector general, Ghaziabad.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 22:34 IST